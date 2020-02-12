Idaho sees big growth in sales of hunting tags and fishing licenses

Idaho Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year.

Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he's not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities.

Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far.