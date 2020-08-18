Idaho mountain lake produces record golden trout

Joseph Putnam Evans set the catch-and-release record when he pulled the 19.7-inch golden trout from Pass Lake in Idaho's Lost River Range.

BOISE, Idaho — A North Carolina man recently set a new catch-and-release record for golden trout during a visit to a mountain lake in Central Idaho.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Joseph Putnam Evans and his wife were vacationing in Idaho from North Carolina when they made the strenuous trek to Pass Lake in the Lost River Range.

Evans caught the remarkable trout on July 20 using a wet fly (rigged on spinning tackle).

After a quick measurement and photo, he released the 19.7-inch golden trout to claim a new catch-and-release record.

Golden Trout are native to high elevation streams and lakes of the southern Sierra Nevada mountains in California.