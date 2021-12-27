Idaho Fish and Game open winter feeding site for elk west of Ketchum

The annual Bullwacker feed site in the Wood River Valley has been opened by the Magic Valley Idaho Fish and Game staff.

KETCHUM, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) staff in the Magic valley began feeding elk at the Bullwacker site on Dec. 23 in the Wood River Valley west of Ketchum.

The Bullwacker feed site is the only IDFG sanctioned site in Idaho and typically feeds more than 125 elk every year.

Depending on snow and winter weather conditions, staff begin using the site in late December or early January. The feeding site is currently anticipated to remain in operation until Apr. 2022.

The Bullwacker feeding site has been in use since the 1980's and is intended to keep elk away from local communities in Ketchum and Sun Valley.

IDFG staff encourages residents and visitors to stay away from the site to avoid disturbing the elk. The Warm Springs drainage in the Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest has also been closed to protect wintering deer and elk.

IDFG strongly discourages the public from feeding wildlife since unauthorized feed sites can lead to unintended consequences. People can visit Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities to learn more about how to reduce human-wildlife conflicts and how to live and recreate safely around wildlife.

For more information on winter wildlife feeding, people can contact the IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office: (208)324-4359.

