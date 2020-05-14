Idaho Fish and Game: nonresident license, tag, permit sales to resume Saturday

The move follows Gov. Brad Little's new guidance, relaxing the self-quarantine recommendation for people entering Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved resuming sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits, effective Saturday morning.

They will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time at vendors, online and by telephone.

The decision was aligned with Governor Brad Little’s revised guidance for Stage 2 reopening of Idaho, which includes relaxing the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho from outside the state, IDFG spokesman Roger Phillips wrote in a news release.

Commissioners suspended the sale of some nonresident licenses and tags in early April, in support of the "stay-at-home” order in Idaho and many other states.