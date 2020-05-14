Idaho Fish and Game: nonresident license, tag, permit sales to resume Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved resuming sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits, effective Saturday morning.
They will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time at vendors, online and by telephone.
The decision was aligned with Governor Brad Little’s revised guidance for Stage 2 reopening of Idaho, which includes relaxing the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho from outside the state, IDFG spokesman Roger Phillips wrote in a news release.
Commissioners suspended the sale of some nonresident licenses and tags in early April, in support of the "stay-at-home” order in Idaho and many other states.
On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that in Stage 2, beginning May 16, those who enter Idaho from states where there is not community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness will no longer be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, which was one of the guidelines during Stage 1 of reopening and under the stay-at-home order issued in late March.
