Idaho Fish and Game to close Wildlife Management Areas during nesting season

Nesting closures are in effect from Feb. 1 through July 31 at WMAs near Parma, Payette, Emmett and Bruneau.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding the public to stay away from Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the next six months.

The areas provided outdoor recreation for hunters during the fall and winter but will close on Feb. 1 for a rest and refocus.

Fish and Game officials say many WMAs provide sanctuary and nesting habitat for upland and nongame birds as well as waterfowl – ducks and geese. It is critical that their habitat remain undisturbed by humans, which is why some WMAs institute area closures beginning February 1st each year.

Undisturbed nesting birds have a much greater chance of producing the next generation of offspring. Only portions of these WMAs are closed to public entry; spring visitors can contribute to this management effort by remaining out of the clearly marked and fenced closure areas.