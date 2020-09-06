Two yearling moose relocated after wandering into southern Idaho towns

The big game animals were spotted roaming the streets of Twin Falls and Heyburn last month.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has relocated two yearling moose back to their own habitat after they wandered into Twin Falls and Heyburn neighborhoods.

The incidents happened during the last weekend of May. Residents spotted the moose roaming in their neighborhoods and reported them to local law enforcement.

Fish and Game officials says moose yearlings are very large and unpredictable animals when stressed.

The first report of a young bull moose in the Twin Falls area was on May 28. Fish and Game began monitoring the moose as it moved through agricultural lands. Then on the evening of May 30, the moose moved into a residential neighborhood on the east side of town. The young bull was darted and moved back to the South Hills.