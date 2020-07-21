Moose wanders into Magic Valley field, close to I-84

Idaho Fish and Game darted the yearling moose and relocated it to habitat north of Carey.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game continues to relocate young moose who have lost their way in the Magic Valley.

A yearling cow moose ended up in a field east of Paul, dangerously close to Interstate 84 on Monday evening.

Officials say moose and vehicles on I-84 are not a good mix since a collision at high speeds is dangerous for all involved. In the interest of public safety, the decision was made to anesthetize the moose and move it back to more typical moose habitat.

Fish and Game staff were able to safely dart the moose and relocate it up north of Carey.

Yearling moose continue to take walkabouts throughout the Magic Valley this year.