Eagle man lands record fish near Idaho-Nevada border

Jon Urban broke a new catch-and-release state record when he hauled in a Lahontan cutthroat trout at Grasmere Reservoir.

BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle man has reclaimed a fishing record he once held.



Jon Urban broke a new catch-and-release state record when he hauled in a Lahontan cutthroat trout at Grasmere Reservoir. That's along Highway 51 not far from the Nevada border.



The fish measured out to be 18.5 inches when he caught it on May 28.



Jon held the record until a man named Stephen Veals broke it in March with a 17.25-inch fish.



This catch puts him back on top of the leader board.



Officials say Lahontan cutthroat trout are stocked in several of the "Riddle Lakes" in the remote high dessert south of Bruneau. While not native to Idaho, they were introduced to provide some unique sport fishing opportunity in the alkaline waters of this area.

Anglers looking to set a catch/release record should be prepared with a tape measure and a camera. Records need to be broken by a minimum of 1/2 inch to qualify.

