Boise man catches record grayling while fishing at lake in the Sawtooths

Idaho Fish and Game says Brian Brooks had to hike to an alpine lake to reel in his record fish.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho anglers continue to set new fishing records.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that a Boise man caught a state record grayling over the Fourth of July weekend.

Brian Brooks reeled in an Arctic grayling while fishing at Alpine Creek Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains. The fish measured 16.2 inches, topping the old catch/release state record by more than two inches.

The previous record of 14 inches was set by Lanson Stavast in 2018.



Fish and Game says grayling are stocked in a handful of high alpine lakes throughout Idaho's backcountry. They grow slowly in these high, cold lakes, and any grayling over 12 inches should be considered a big one.