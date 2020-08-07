x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

outdoors

Boise man catches record grayling while fishing at lake in the Sawtooths

Idaho Fish and Game says Brian Brooks had to hike to an alpine lake to reel in his record fish.
Credit: Courtesy photo
Brian Brooks of Boise holds up a 16.2-inch Arctic grayling he caught last weekend at Alpine Creek Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains. It is a new catch/ release state record.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho anglers continue to set new fishing records.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that a Boise man caught a state record grayling over the Fourth of July weekend.

Brian Brooks reeled in an Arctic grayling while fishing at Alpine Creek Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains. The fish measured 16.2 inches, topping the old catch/release state record by more than two inches.

The previous record of 14 inches was set by Lanson Stavast in 2018.

Fish and Game says grayling are stocked in a handful of high alpine lakes throughout Idaho's backcountry. They grow slowly in these high, cold lakes, and any grayling over 12 inches should be considered a big one. 

Anglers interested in catching grayling can use the Idaho Fishing Planner to find waters that may have them. Most grayling live in high alpine lakes that require strenuous hikes, so anglers should come prepared.

RELATED: Idaho angler lands record-breaking cutthroat trout

RELATED: Wyoming man lands state-record rainbow trout in Idaho reservoir

RELATED: Idaho angler beats state record with 21-inch tiger trout

RELATED: Boise angler catches record channel catfish in Snake River