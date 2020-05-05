Idaho angler catches record-breaking smallmouth bass in Dworshak Reservoir

The big fish broke the previous record by nearly an inch.

LEWISTON, Idaho — An angler from Lewiston has broken Idaho's catch-and-release state record for smallmouth bass.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Dustin Shepherd was fishing Dworshak Reservoir when he landed the monster smallmouth bass.

The fish measured 22.75 inches in total length, which was long enough to pass the previous record of 22 inches set by Rick Poedtke in 2018.

Dworshak Reservoir has a well-deserved reputation for producing big bronzebacks, officials said, and holds the state's current certified weight record of 9.72 pounds set by Dan Steigers in 2006.

The best chances for catching smallmouth bass are in during the spring. Fish and Game says smallmouth feed more aggressively as water temperatures rise before spawning.