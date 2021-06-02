Idaho angler catches rare sunfish in CJ Strike Reservoir

Warmouth are a species of sunfish similar to Bluegill and Pumpkinseed, which are much more common in Idaho. They are typically found in their native range in the Mississippi River drainage from Iowa south, in the Rio Grande River drainage, Florida, and along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.



Warmouth look very similar to Green Sunfish, but have brown coloration, teeth on their tongue, and have a much bigger mouth. Most eat aquatic insects, while the bigger ones tend to favor crayfish and fish. Despite often living 6-8 years, these stout little sunfish often grow slowly, so a fish of this size if often a trophy, especially in Idaho's colder climate. They prefer to hang out warm water with abundant cover like vegetation and flooded brush, and seem to do well in muddy waters.