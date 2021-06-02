Idaho angler catches rare sunfish in CJ Strike Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says is congratulating Tyler Urban for catching a rare sunfish species found in only a few places in the Gem State.
Urban was fishing in CJ Strike Reservoir on May 26 with his dad when he caught a new catch-and-release state record Warmouth. The fish measured 7.5 inches.
Officials say this is the first record submitted for this species.
Fish and Game tells us that Warmouth are not native to Idaho. It's unclear when they were first introduced in the state.
Warmouth are a species of sunfish similar to Bluegill and Pumpkinseed, which are much more common in Idaho. They are typically found in their native range in the Mississippi River drainage from Iowa south, in the Rio Grande River drainage, Florida, and along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
Warmouth look very similar to Green Sunfish, but have brown coloration, teeth on their tongue, and have a much bigger mouth. Most eat aquatic insects, while the bigger ones tend to favor crayfish and fish. Despite often living 6-8 years, these stout little sunfish often grow slowly, so a fish of this size if often a trophy, especially in Idaho's colder climate. They prefer to hang out warm water with abundant cover like vegetation and flooded brush, and seem to do well in muddy waters.
