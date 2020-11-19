Hundreds of steelhead to be released into the Boise River Thursday afternoon

Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock the river with hatchery fish at five locations in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Anglers hoping to land a big one should grab their fishing pole head down to the Boise River.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to stock the river with around 250 steelhead on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the fish were trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River.

They will be released in equal numbers, about 50 fish, at five locations:

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Ave. Bridge behind Boise State University

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park

Fish and Game reminds anglers hoping to land one of these hatchery steelhead that in addition to having a fishing license, you need a steelhead permit, which is good for 20 fish.

Steelhead limits in the Boise River are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.