Steelhead to be stocked in the Boise River on. Nov 19

Anglers hoping to land a big one should head down to the Boise River next week.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to stock the river with around 250 steelhead on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 19.
Officials say the fish were trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River.
They will be release in equal numbers, about 50 fish, at five locations:
- Glenwood Bridge
- Americana Bridge
- Below the Broadway Ave. Bridge behind Boise State University
- West Parkcenter Bridge
- Barber Park
Fish and Game reminds anglers hoping to land one of these hatchery steelhead that in addition to having a fishing license, you need a steelhead permit, which is good for 20 fish.
Steelhead limits in the Boise River are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.
All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water.