Get hooked on one of Idaho's most popular activities at the Take Me Fishing trailer

Free fishing instruction will be available Saturday, June 5, at Kleiner Park in Meridian, and at other Idaho locations through June, July and August.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idahoans need not live in the country to find fishing opportunities close to home. One is just a fraction of a mile away from one of Idaho's busiest intersections, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, near Fairview Ave. and Eagle Rd.

That's where the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will park one of its "Take Me Fishing" trailers on Saturday morning, to help kids and others new to angling get acquainted with the activity. Hours at the Kleiner Park pond will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

In the Magic Valley, another trailer will be set up from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., also on Saturday, at Riley Creek Pond in Hagerman.

Loaner fishing gear, bait and fishing instruction will be offered free of charge. Because of COVID-19 protocols, IDFG is taking pre-registrations online.

Those registered will not need a fishing license during the event. However, bag limits will apply and licenses will be required for fishing before and after the event hours. IDFG's website has detailed information about Idaho's bag limits and the pond and fishing rules at Kleiner Park, which is administered by the Meridian Department of Parks and Recreation.

Take Me Fishing trailers will set up at spots around Idaho through much of the summer. The Kleiner Park event is the only one scheduled for the Southwest Idaho region, but dozens more are on the calendar in other regions of the state.

Family-friendly fishing opportunities are also available at several other ponds around the Treasure Valley.

Watch more Local News: