Free fishing opportunity in Meridian this afternoon

Idaho Fish and Game will be out at Settlers Pond from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday with its Take Me Fishing Trailer.

Looking for something fun to do on a warm spring day? Why not head to Meridian.

Idaho Fish and Game will be out at Settlers Pond from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday with its Take Me Fishing Trailer.

It’s a great way for the whole family to enjoy a few hours of free fishing.

No fishing license is required if you register and fish during the event.



Don't have equipment or know how to fish? Fish and Game staff has got you covered. The trailer is equipped with loaner rods, tackle and bait. And staff will help you get started fishing.

You can also register in advance for an event.



Trailer events will be resuming throughout the state during spring and early summer, so call a regional Fish and Game office to see if there are events planned in your area.



Southwest Region Fishing Trailer Schedule

Date Location Time

- May 6 Settlers Pond (Meridian) 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- May 8 Kleiner Pond (Meridian) 9 a.m. to noon

- May 13 Nicholson Pond (Kuna) 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- May 15 Marsing Pond (Marsing) 9 a.m. to noon

- May 20 Heroes Pond (Meridian) 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.