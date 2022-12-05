Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man

IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record.
In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the species. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
This year, the time allotted to catch this species is from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. For more information about rules regarding the catch and release program people can go to IDFG's Coho salmon season and rule web page.
