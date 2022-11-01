Ice fishing opens early this year at Lake Cascade

It's starting early this year

CASCADE, Idaho — It's been cold this season but one of the perks to the frigid temperatures is that ice fishing is opening early at Lake Cascade. According to a recent press release from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), colder conditions have created a layer of clear and solid ice on the northern end of the lake.

The Regional Fisheries Biologist, Mike Thomas, went to Poison Creek, Boulder Creek, and Van Wyck on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and found 5 inches of ice around 50 yards offshore of Poison Creek boat ramp. Thomas said that at Van Wyck there's still no ice but it appears to be starting to form some slush.

Because it's still early in the season and conditions are very icy, IDFG said that people should warrant extreme caution. The press release advised that the ice thickness is still varied and people should drill holes and check for safety. Also, people should not go ice fishing alone and let others know where you will be at. People can find more tips and information on the ice fishing webpage.

Thomas said that he will be delivering less frequent updates on the icy conditions but encouraged people to reach out to local tackle shops in the area for updated reports. People can also find printed maps of ice fishing locations and access on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir at local tackle shops and the McCall Fish and Game Office.

For more information about fishing regulations people can look at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner or contact McCall Fish and Game Office at 208-634-8137.

