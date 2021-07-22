City of Rocks National Preserve to expand by 22 acres

The superintendent of the south-central Idaho site says the public may now enjoy expanded access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Rocks is known around the world as one of the best places for rock climbing. Now, the Idaho mecca is expanding its boundaries.

The National Park Service announced it has acquired 22 acres of land within the City of Rocks National Preserve.

The Gibson property is located along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway between Register Rock and Elephant Rock. It includes the granite features known as the Dungeon, Crystal Cow, and Electric Avenue.

"Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, superintendent of City of Rocks National Reserve. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands."

Set up against the Albion Mountains, some of the granite in City of Rocks goes back more than 2 billion years, earning the honor of some of the oldest rock in the western United States.

Officials say the land acquisition supports the Biden-Harris Administration's America the Beautiful initiative, a nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore 30 percent of lands, waters, and wildlife by 2030.

The City of Rocks National Preserve was 14,407 acres when it was created in November 1988. That area includes about 5,766 acres of private property, 8,001 acres of federal lands, and 640 acres of state park land.

The National Park Service was able to work with one of the reserve's private land holders to acquire these acres. With the latest acquisition, the reserve now consists of approximately 10,022 acres of federal lands, 3,745 acres of private lands, and 640 acres of state park land.



More than 120,000 people visit the City of Rocks National Reserve annually.