Bark park: Seasonal off-leash dog program expands

City of Boise popular seasonal off-leash dog program to expand to Simplot Sports Complex

The City of Boise performed an analysis of the cities wintertime use and inventory of the parks and has decided to expand the seasonal off-leash dog program to the Simplot Sports Complex starting Monday, Nov. 21. The program has been very popular with residents.

"Our team continues to look for opportunities to add dog-friendly parks and areas in neighborhoods across the City of Boise," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "With sports leagues and events winding down, this is a great time to utilize Simplot Sports Complex as an additional seasonal dog off-leash park, providing a large, accessible area in Southeast Boise for four-legged friends and their owners to explore."

People can already take their dogs off-leash at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex. From sunrise to sunset, dogs are allowed in all areas of the parks except for the playground and parking lots, giving people's furry friends a place to run free. Simplot Sports Complex will now add to the space with its 161- acre park being open to dogs until the program ends on Feb. 15.

The city wants to remind people to be mindful of other dog owners at the parks and to pick up after their pets. People also need to make sure they have an animal license for their pet. Rates for the license vary but are all under $35, it can be obtained at the City of Boise's animal licensing page.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':