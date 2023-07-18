More Chinook salmon coming to Boise River Wednesday

The stocking scheduled for July 19 is the second this month. Idaho Fish and Game staff will release 300 fish at four sites from Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge.

BOISE, Idaho — Anglers will have more chances to catch a Chinook salmon this summer on the Boise River.

On Wednesday, July 19, Fish and Game staff will stock another 300 fish from the Rapid River Hatchery at these four Boise River release sites: the Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge. It will be the second release at those sites since July 14. The stocked fish will include 200 jacks that are less than 24 inches long and 100 adult Chinook weighing upwards of 20 pounds, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Tuesday in a news release.

The department said Rapid River Hatchery, located near Riggins, recently met and exceeded the number of broodstock it needs to raise the next generation of Chinook. Then more Chinook arrived at the hatchery, allowing Fish and Game to take those fish to the Boise River.

What to know if you plan to fish for Chinook on the Boise River

In addition to a fishing license, all who fish for salmon on the Boise River must have a paper salmon permit to legally and physically validate fish. Proof of purchase on a smartphone does not allow anglers to legally validate fish.

Cut and remove a notch for each fish harvested and use river code 28.

If you catch a Chinook and do not have a permit, you must immediately release the fish.

A salmon that has been hooked anywhere other than its mouth or jaw must be released.

Only hooks not greater than 5/8-inch between the point and shank may be used.

Anglers may used barbed hooks.

Bag limits: Two daily, regardless of size

Possession limit: Six Chinook salmon, regardless of size

Season limit: No person may take more than 20 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2023 Idaho salmon seasons occurring before Aug. 10.

The Boise River closes to Chinook salmon fishing on Aug. 30.

More information about Chinook salmon seasons and rules in Idaho is available here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.