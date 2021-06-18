Campfires banned at Celebration Park in Melba

Canyon County Parks officials say the ban takes effect on Friday, June 18.

MELBA, Idaho — If you are planning a visit to Celebration Park along the Snake River in Melba, be aware that campfires are not permitted due to high fire danger in the area.

This means all the designated fire pits will be closed and any fires outside of those firepits are prohibited.



However, propane camp stoves for cooking will still be allowed.

Visitors are asked to please adhere to the campfire ban to help protect Celebration Park and the surrounding areas.



Camping at Celebration Park is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no electricity or RV hookups. Potable drinking water is available and restrooms are open 24 hours/7 days a week.

