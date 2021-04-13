Caldwell to close its public pool this summer

Parks and Recreation officials say a costly electrical issue was discovered during a routine safety inspection, forcing them to close the pool for the rest of 2021.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell residents will have to find another place to going swimming this summer.

Caldwell Parks and Recreation announced that the city's municipal pool will be closed for 2021 after the discovery of an electrical problem, which officials say will require a costly repair. The issue was uncovered during a routine safety inspection.

Caldwell city officials say instead of spending money on repairs, funds will go toward construction of a new pool which begins in the fall. The new pool will have expanded amenities and be larger than the current pool.



Construction is expected to finish by spring of 2022.

The recreation department says anyone who paid for pool reservations for 2021 will be issued a full refund.

