Wishing for more snow to ski on? Here's the outlook for Christmas weekend

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Idaho's West-Central, Central and Boise mountains.

MCCALL, Idaho — Winter storms ahead of Christmas weekend are allowing Idaho ski areas to open more runs, and more snow is in the forecast through the weekend.

Brundage Mountain near McCall announced Thursday that the resort is now operating all six of its chairlifts, and 100% of its terrain is open.

"We still have early-season conditions, but they're really good early-season conditions. With a series of cold snowstorms queued up, it's definitely a December to remember," said Ken Rider, general manager for Brundage.

Seven inches of new snow has fallen at Brundage since 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the resort has received more than two feet of new snow over the past week. The base-area depth as of Thursday was at 42 inches, and the summit depth reached 57 inches.

As Rider mentioned, more snow is coming. Brundage said as much as five feet of additional snow is possible over the next week.

Much of that new snow is expected between now and Saturday, Christmas Day. A winter storm warning in effect through Saturday afternoon is forecasting 10 to 20 inches of snow in the West-Central Mountains, and up to 30 inches on higher mountains through Saturday.

Large amounts of snow are also in the forecast for the Valley County floor, not just on Brundage and other mountains. Skiers and snowboarders headed to the slopes are urged to travel safely and allow extra time, as drivers will likely encounter blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Also, keep extra food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Day tickets are available for sale at Brundage, but they must be purchased in advance, online. Also, Brundage is putting caps on daily lift-ticket sales "to ensure a quality experience for all guests."

Coming up on New Year's Eve, Brundage is bringing back its "Light Up the Night" party. The free event includes a slope-side fireworks show, Torchlight Parade, and Kids Glowstick Parade.

More information about the party, the parades and other resort information is on the Brundage website.

Also in the West-Central Mountains, Tamarack Resort had 4 inches of new snow Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, and expected another 3 to 7 inches of new snow through Thursday. Tamarack reported snow depths of 41 inches mid-mountain and 45 inches at the summit. All four of Tamarack's lifts are open for daytime skiing and snowboarding.

The Boise Mountains, which include Bogus Basin, are also under a winter storm warning through Saturday afternoon. Bogus Basin on Thursday reported a base depth of 30 inches, with 8 inches of new snow over the most recent 48 hours -- most of it coming since Wednesday afternoon. Another 8 inches of snow was forecast just for Thursday, with more to come during and after Christmas weekend.

Of the 88 runs at Bogus, 59 were open Thursday. The Showcase and Bitterroot chairlifts and Explorer Carpet remained closed. The tubing hill and Glade Runner Mountain Coaster were also closed. The tubing hill is scheduled to open on Christmas Eve, as well as Christmas Day through Jan. 2. Advance online reservations are required.

Bogus Basin has been open for night skiing since Dec. 17.

In the Central Mountains, which include the Sawtooths and Sun Valley area, a winter storm warning is in effect until noon Friday, with up to 15 inches of snow across mountains and passes above 6,500 feet.

Sun Valley Resort on Thursday reported 2 inches of new snow from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, bringing the base depth to 38 inches. Eleven lifts and 96 trails are open.

Soldier Mountain and Pomerelle Mountain are open for the holiday break through January 2, but are closed Christmas Day.

