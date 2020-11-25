Brundage Mountain offering sneak peek on Wednesday

The ski resort near McCall will fire up three chairlifts for season pass holders and select 4-pack holders.

MCCALL, Idaho — If you're just itching to get out on the slopes, you'll get your chance on Wednesday.



Brundage Mountain will fire up three chairlifts for season pass holders and select 4-pack holders.



"We're all chomping at the bit to get outside and enjoy some recreation on the snow," said General Manager Ken Rider. "We're stoked to be able to offer that experience to our most loyal guests, those who've already purchased season passes and Select 4-Paks."



The ski resort near McCall plans to run the Easy Street Triple, the Bear Chair and the Bluebird Express. Grooming will be limited on the frontside runs.

Early season conditions exist. A series of storms has deposited a base of 16 inches at the 6,000-foot base level and 25 inches on the upper mountain.



Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.



The mountain will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen for the weekend on Friday.



The resort has not said when day passes will be available.