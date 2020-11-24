Idaho Fish and Game to stock Boise River with more steelhead on Wednesday

Between 150 and 200 additional steelhead will be stocked at five locations along the Boise River.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been less than a week since the Idaho Department of Fish and Game released 250 hatchery steelhead into the Boise River.

The agency announced Tuesday that more steelhead are coming this week.

Between 150 and 200 additional steelhead will be stocked in the Boise River on Wednesday afternoon. The actual number depends on trapping success at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River.

Last Thursday, 250 steelhead were released in equal numbers at five locations. Those same five locations will be the release points on Nov. 25.

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park



Anglers hoping to catch one the hatchery steelhead must have a fishing license and a steelhead permit, which is good for 20 fish.