Idaho Fish and Game to stock Boise River with more steelhead on Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — It's been less than a week since the Idaho Department of Fish and Game released 250 hatchery steelhead into the Boise River.
The agency announced Tuesday that more steelhead are coming this week.
Between 150 and 200 additional steelhead will be stocked in the Boise River on Wednesday afternoon. The actual number depends on trapping success at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River.
Last Thursday, 250 steelhead were released in equal numbers at five locations. Those same five locations will be the release points on Nov. 25.
- Glenwood Bridge
- Americana Bridge
- Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University
- West Parkcenter Bridge
- Barber Park
Anglers hoping to catch one the hatchery steelhead must have a fishing license and a steelhead permit, which is good for 20 fish.
Steelhead limits in the Boise River are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.
All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water.