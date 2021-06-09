Boise River float season set to open June 15th

Boise Parks and Waterways announced that all services including equipment rentals and shuttles will be available next Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the 90s early next week. And if you are looking for a way to cool off, we have some good news to report!

Boise Parks and Waterways announced Wednesday that the 2021 float season on the Boise River will start next Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of factors went into the decision including the Boise Fire Department's River Team was able to get out on the river and remove debris above and below the water to make it safer for floaters. Flows have also started to come down and its warming up again.

So what does this mean if you want to float the river?

Barber Park will be open Tuesday for equipment rentals, shuttle service and parking. The snack shack will also be operating.

The new launch areas at Barber Park Plaza will remain closed for construction until Saturday, June 12th.

Be sure to check out the updated 2021 floater guide for all you need to know before you go!





