Boise angler catches record catfish in Snake River

Scott Turner reeled in the 32-inch channel catfish on May 16 while fishing in Canyon County.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise angler now holds two state records for catching catfish!

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirms that Scott Turner recently set a new catch-and-release state record for channel catfish.

Scott reeled in the 32-inch catfish on May 16 while fishing the Snake River in Canyon County.

His fish beat the previous 31-inch record set in 2018 by James Stackhouse.

The avid catfish angler now holds catch-and-release records in Idaho for both channel catfish and flathead catfish. Both species are found in the Snake River.

Officials say flathead catfish are much less common and are typically found from Brownlee Reservoir to Swan Falls Dam.



Channel catfish are widespread throughout the Snake River.

Catfish also live in many lake and reservoirs, making them a great fishing opportunity for anglers across the state. Fish and Game stocks many lakes and ponds with catfish to provide consistent numbers of fish.