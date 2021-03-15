Boise GreenBike to sell old bikes in online auction

An inventory of 70 bikes will be sold. The monies will go into a fund for the next generation of a bike-share program in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been nearly six months since Valley Regional Transit suspended its bike-share program. Officials announced Monday that some of the green bikes will be sold to the public.

The Boise GreenBike donated about 40 bikes to local nonprofits after ceasing operations last September. That left an inventory of about 70 bikes.

Those remaining bikes, kiosks, solar panels, batteries, and others are no longer after VRT ended its contract with social bicycles.

"When we suspended operations, I got lots of phone calls from people interested in acquiring one of the bikes," said Dave Fotsch, founder and director of Boise GreenBike. "We're finally making the bikes available and hoping to put a little money aside for whatever comes next."

All the bikes had the controllers and locking units removed, and proprietary nuts and bolts have been replaced with standard hardware, enabling the new owners to more easily service the bikes.

A garage sale is being held on the Auction Frogs website from now until March 28. The bikes and other equipment will be sold in two phases, with the second phase opening up on Saturday, March 21.

Proceeds from the garage sale will go into a fund to bring the next generation of bike-share to Boise. VRT is recruiting corporate sponsors to support a larger and all-electric fleet of bikes. The COVID-19 pandemic set back those efforts so there will not be a bike-share program in Boise this year.

VRT is working to launch a new bike-share program in the spring of 2022.

Watch more 'Local News'