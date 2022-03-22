Boise Co. Search and Rescue frees man stranded on snow-covered road

When visiting the mountains, "it is important to let people know where you are going," the sheriff's office said after the rescue of an "extremely lucky" man.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — It's March, but Idaho's mountain roads still have a lot of snow on them and can be hazardous, the Boise County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers after crews rescued an "extremely lucky" man on St. Patrick's Day.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. on March 17 from a man who had gotten stuck southwest of Boise Peak on Boise Ridge Road, which is a Forest Service road. The man said he was driving up the road when his pickup became stuck in the snow. A deputy on duty activated a call for Boise County Search and Rescue members. After loading a trailer with a UTV and rescue and medical equipment, and a briefing meeting on the situation, the deputy and BCSAR 2313 headed out toward the stranded man within an hour of getting the call.

The deputy and Search and Rescue team determined the stranded driver's location by a cell-phone ping off a cell tower when he called 911. They drove almost 7 miles on a snow-covered road before locating the stranded man, who was not injured. The rescuers drove the man off the mountain and back to Boise on the UTV. His truck was left behind.

"It is important to note that this man was extremely lucky. There was over two feet of snow on the road he was stuck on and the terrain he was in is extremely steep," the Boise County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "All it takes is the truck sliding off the road and the man would be in critical condition, if not dead. These roads are not meant to be traveled on by wheeled vehicles during the winter months only track vehicles are advised.

"When visiting these mountains, it is important to let people know where you are going. Have extra food, water, first aid and ways to stay warm. It is also important to have ways to call for help (SAT phone/ HAM radio) and keep in mind that cell phones don't work in most places. Remember that if you are out in the forest driving, it will take EMS and Rescue a longer time to find you."

