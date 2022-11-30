Get ready to ski

Bogus Basin is opening Dec. 1

BOISE, Idaho — Ski resort Bogus Basin is opening for the season on Thursday, Dec. 1. The opening is limited to certain runs and a terrain park. Morning Star Express, Deer Point Express, Coach Chairlifts and 27km of Nordic trails will be open.

"November delivered a mix of natural snowfall and ideal snowmaking conditions, resulting in our very early opening and good riding conditions on the front side of the mountain," said the Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake. "The snow forecast looks favorable over the next several days, and we will open additional terrain as conditions allow."

In a press release the nonprofit said it anticipates a big storm to hit the resort later in the week and could bring up to 22 inches of fresh snow. Bogus will open more areas at the resort as soon as possible.

There will also be three conveyor lifts that will run daily, and the Showcase Chairlift will be open on Saturday's and Sunday's. Upon opening the hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bogus will open night skiing that lasts until 10 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Available open terrain runs are Alpine, Showcase, Bogus Creek, Upper & Lower Ridge, Sourdough, Stewart's Bowl, Coach, Silver Queen, Lulu, Morning Star, Sunshine and Pioneer Trail.

Lodge facilities serving food and drinks will also be available with expanding hours when night skiing opens.

The tubing hill will open in mid-December and people can still purchase midweek and night season passes. Bogus also has ski and snowboarding lessons available. People can reserve lessons by calling 208-332-5340.

Watch more Local News: