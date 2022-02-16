Bogus Basin winter 2022-2023 season pass sale Feb. 25 to Mar. 6

The non-profit recreation area announced Wednesday morning that their season passes for winter 2022-2023 go on sale beginning Feb. 25 and last until March 6. for its 80th anniversary season.

"We look forward to celebrating 80 years of providing recreation and education to the local community," said General Manager Brad Wilson. "Because we are a non-profit, all earnings. including those from the season pass sale, go back into the recreation area. We have no obligation to outside investors or owners, and for that reason, we remain focused on the on-mountain experience, both today and in the future."