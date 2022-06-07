Bogus Basin summer operations begin June 10

Summer operations were recently delayed due to weather conditions. However, limited operations will begin this weekend, with more opening up in the coming weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced Tuesday afternoon that summer operations will begin Friday, June 10. The recreation area will launch limited summer operations Friday through Sunday, then launch seven-day-a-week operations on June 17 with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recent rain and snowy conditions in recent weeks caused officials to delay the opening date, which was initially planned for Memorial Day weekend.

"This weekend's launch of summer operations will be scaled back as we await for drier conditions around the base area and on the trails," General Manager Brad Wilson said. “We expect to add more activities when we open for seven-day operations on June 17th.”

This weekend’s activities will include: the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, The Basin Gravity Park, scenic chair rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar lifts, and gem panning. Bike rentals will also be available.

The climbing wall, bungee trampoline, and summer tubing are expected to open June 17.

Some of Bogus Basin’s trail system remains inaccessible due to snowpack and wet, muddy conditions, including Around the Mountain and Elk Meadows trails.

Additionally, this weekend, there will be no hiking down from the top of Deer Point Chairlift. Instead, guests are advised to ride the chairlift back down to the base area. Trail conditions are better off the Morning Star chairlift, where out-and-back hiking is accessible from Brewer’s Byway to Elk Meadows.

On Saturday, the Boise Mountain Bike Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include coaching classes, group rides, demos, raffles, and other activities in the Simplot Base Area. Registration is required for the ticketed event.

Full summer operations will continue through August 21. Bogus Basin will remain open Friday through Sunday from August 26 to Sept. 2, then Saturday through Sunday Sept. 10 to October 2.

Free community events will take place throughout the summer, including:

Music on the Mountain: June 25, August 6, August 20, Sept. 3

Yoga on the Mountain: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays June 18-Sept. 4

Yoga on the Mountain: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays June 23-August 18

Music on the Patio: 2 p.m.-5 p.m. June 18-19, June 26, July 3, July 9-10, July 16-17, July 24, July 30-31, August 7, August 13-14, August 21, August 27-28, Sept. 4-5.

Summer season chairlift passes and day tickets are available for purchase and pick-up at the mountain ticket office. Visit bogusbasin.org or call (208)332-5100 for complete information on events, activities, season passes, tickets, and more.

