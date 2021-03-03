Bogus Basin planning improvements for 2021-22 ski season

The nonprofit recreation area saw strong season pass sales, setting the stage for a series of improvements that will be complete by next winter.

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a strong season pass sale, Bogus Basin is planning a series of short- and long-term improvements, some of which will be noticeable on the mountain as early as the 2021-22 winter season.

In an open letter to the community, General Manager Brad Wilson said the nonprofit recreation area is in the process of creating a new 10-year master plan.

The plan, according to Wilson, will include several improvements that will be complete in time for the next ski season.

Those short-term improvements include:

Extensive brush cutting

More named trails

Increased grooming

New night lighting

Expanded snowmaking capacity

New transportation initiatives

Increased chairlift capacity on Morning Star and Superior lifts

Additional parking

Wilson said in the letter that they received an overwhelmingly positive response to lower prices for the midweek season pass and the twilight season pass, both of which saw a 300% jump in sales.

"This is a win/win, because it brings guests up during nonpeak hours, and provides even more affordable choices for individuals and families," Wilson said.

He added that the first-ever year-round season pass option - the True Bogus Pass - was a big hit with families.

"Introducing kids from our community to all that Bogus Basin has to offer is important for our long-term success, and it is great to know we are meeting the needs and interests of local families," he said.

As a nonprofit, Bogus Basin reinvests all of its earnings back into the operation. According to Wilson, the recreation area has reinvested $24 million over the last five years and has completed the majority of projects on the current 10-year master plan during that timeframe.

The new 10-year plan is expected to be completed later this spring.

In addition to the short-term projects set to be done by next winter, the recreation area is also planning several long-term projects, including new chairlifts, additional skiable terrain, lodge and facility improvements, and additional year-round offerings.

