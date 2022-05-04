Avalanche conditions 'dangerous and complex' near Galena Summit

"Large human-triggered slides are likely," the Sawtooth Avalanche Center posted.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Officials are warning that avalanche danger is high in the mountains around Sun Valley.

Multiple avalanches were recorded Tuesday near Galena Summit, a popular spot for backcountry skiing and other outdoor recreation, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

And more avalanches are likely, thanks to hot, sunny weather followed by rain that will weaken the snowpack and increase the likelihood of slides.

"Large human-triggered slides are likely," the center posted. "Avalanche conditions are dangerous and complex."

Those who spend time in the backcountry are advised to go with a partner and make sure they have all necessary safety equipment and training.

For more information, visit the Sawtooth Avalanche Center here.

