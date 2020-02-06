73-year-old man attacked by bear while hiking in eastern Idaho

The man was able to escape the bears and get medical help after a helicopter airlifted him to an Idaho Falls hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — A 73-year-old man was attacked by a bear while hiking the Outlet Overlook Trail at Henrys Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on May 29, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Officials said Gregory Godar of West Yellowstone and his wife were hiking the trail when they had a surprise encounter with what he described as a sow grizzly and her two cubs.

The attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 but Godar was able to walk out on his own before he was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He has since been discharged from the hospital, according to Fish and Game.

Godar did have bear spray on him, officials said, but it was strapped to his chest and couldn't get it out before he was attacked.

“If I had one word of advice, it would be to carry your bear spray in your hand and not strapped to your chest,” Godar said. “I think if I had it in my hand I could have stopped her."

His wife was able to use her bear spray when they were trying to leave but the bears were out of the spray's range.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area and have already closed down the trails in the areas surrounding the attack.

When Fish and Game officers searched the area on May 30, they did not find any bears. They did, however, find a mostly eaten animal carcass and day beds where the bears would lay down in.

Wildlife officials decided not to trap or chase the bears because of the surprise nature of the attack. They did recommend to state park officials that they close down the trails for about a week.