x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

2022 Boise River float season begins June 27

Boise River float season will begin Monday, June 27, the first triple digit temperature day of this year.

BOISE, Idaho —

Ada County Parks and Waterways announced Friday evening that the 2022 Boise River float season will begin Monday, June 27. 

The opening date coincides with the first forecasted triple digit temperature day this year. 

Parks and Waterway’s announcement also means starting Monday, the Barber Park fee parking kiosk, equipment rentals, shuttle service, and snack shack will all be up and running. 

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fish and Game teams up with local nonprofit to provide day of fishing for special needs youth