WSU grad helps Canada win gold in rowing women's eight

Canada won the women's eight gold medal in Tokyo for the first time in 29 years. A University of Washington alum helped Great Britain win bronze in the men's eight.

TOKYO, Japan — Two people with ties to Washington state helped their countries bring home Olympic medals during the final rowing events in Tokyo this week.

Women's eight

Canada won the rowing women's eight gold medal for the first time in 29 years. They stormed to an early lead, then held off New Zealand over the final 200 meters to win.

Among the Canadian rowers is Lisa Roman, 32, who graduated from Washington State University in 2012. Roman is originally from Langley, British Columbia.

The only other Olympic gold for Canada in women's eight came at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, which was their first time reaching the Olympic podium.

Canada's victory in Tokyo this week ended American dominance in the event. The U.S. had won three consecutive Olympic gold medals but fell to fourth at the Sea Forest Waterway. The Americans were dropped by the leaders early and were never in medal position for the entire race.

China finished third for the bronze medal.

Men's eight

In the men's eight, New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the final rowing event of the Tokyo Games.

The Kiwi boat beat the Germans by 0.96 seconds. It was the second rowing gold of the day for New Zealand after Emma Twigg won the women's single sculls.

Great Britain rallied late to take bronze in the men’s eight. Rowing for Great Britain included Jacob Dawson, who graduated from the University of Washington in 2016.