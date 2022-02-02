How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live or in primetime

The nations of the world march into the Winter Olympics in Beijing and you can watch it live.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above is an extended interview with John Shuster. The U.S. curling team member is one of two athletes who will carry the American flag during Friday's Opening Ceremony.

The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on KTVB channel 7 and be livestreamed on NBC Olympics digital platforms. It will also be replayed in primetime.

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Thursday and 1 a.m. MT Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

10:35 p.m. MST Friday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

4:30 a.m. MST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 5 a.m. MST)

4 p.m. MST: Figure Skating Training

6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

