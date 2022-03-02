Winter Olympics livestream schedule, February 7: Nathan Chen is back, US vs. Canada in women's hockey

BEIJING, China — Editor's note: Monday's Winter Olympics schedule includes both short- and long-track speed skating. The video above discusses the rules and other differences between the two sports.
A lot of U.S. stars will be on the ice and slopes Monday. Coming off his stellar performance in the team figure skating competition, Nathan Chen takes the ice again in the men’s short program.
In a rematch of the 2018 gold medal shootout, the U.S. women’s hockey team faces Canada in preliminary round play.
U.S. flagbearer Brittany Bowe takes the ice for the women’s 1,500-meter speedskating event. Finals will also be held in the men’s 1,000-meter and women’s 500-meter short track events.
The first-ever medals will be awarded in the women’s freestyle skiing Big Air competition.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Sunday and 1 a.m. MT Tuesday, but weather and COVID-19 conditions could require schedule changes. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
10:30 p.m. MST (Sunday night): Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Qualifying
11:30 p.m. MST (Sunday night): Alpine Skiing, Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
1:30 a.m. MST: Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m
1:40 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark
2 a.m. MST: Biathlon, Women’s Individual 15km
3:25 a.m. MST: Ski Jumping, Mixed Team Normal Hill
4:30 a.m. MST: Day 3 Medal Ceremonies
4:50 a.m. MST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 1 and 2
5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Semifinals
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Finland vs. Switzerland
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. China
12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage
4 p.m. MST: Figure Skating Training
4:50 p.m. MST: Figure Skating, Men's Short Program Warmup
6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:15 p.m. MST: Figure Skating, Men’s Short Program
7 p.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing Women’s Big Air Final
7:40 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying
8 p.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Super-G
9:10 p.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. Canada
11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game
11:30 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
1 a.m. MST (Tuesday morning): Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals
For more Winter Olympics stories and information, go to KTVB.COM/Olympics.
