Weekend Olympics livestreams: Figure skating, bobsled and closing ceremony

There is still a lot of exciting action Saturday and Sunday as the Winter Olympics in Bejing wrap up with the closing ceremony.

BEIJING, China — And that’s a wrap! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to a close this weekend with the final medal events.

The U.S. has a shot at a couple more medals in the two-woman bobsled with drivers Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both won medals in the monobob. The men will wrap it up with four-man bobsled.

Figure skating concludes with the pairs free skate. Then, with the pressure off, it’s time for some fun with the exhibition gala. Medals will also be decided in men’s hockey, men’s and women’s curling and the men’s and women’s speed skating mass start.

Then on Sunday morning, the world says farewell to Beijing with the closing ceremony, which will be replayed in primetime. The closing ceremony will be shown on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 as well as through livestreams on the Peacock app and in the links below.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between late Friday night, Saturday and Sunday in the U.S. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Many of the events also will be televised live or on a delayed basis on KTVB or the USA network.

Saturday

6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage

Sunday

5 a.m. MST: Closing Ceremony

12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage

Find more Olympics news at KTVB.COM/Olympics

Watch more Sports: