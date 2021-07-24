Watch Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and more: Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 25

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The video above explains the rules of skateboarding as an Olympic event. The first skateboarding medals in Olympic history will be awarded Sunday night.
Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 12:10 a.m. MT and, in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night. One more thing: if you are a Simone Biles fan, be sure to check out the video at the end of this story.
Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.
Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
Streams of Sunday’s NBC coverage (also airing on KTVB Channel 7)
7am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
11:30am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
5pm MT: NBC Primetime Coverage
9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
Individual events streaming live online
10pm MT (Saturday): Cycling, Women's Road Race
10:40pm MT (Saturday): Surfing, Men's Round 2, Heats 1-2
10:45pm MT (Saturday): Archery, Women’s Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
11:10pm MT (Saturday): Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan
12am MT: Surfing, Women's Round 2, Heats 1-2
12:30am MT: Shooting, Men's Air Rifle Final
12:50am MT: Weightlifting, men's 61kg Group A
2:30am MT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA
3:50am MT: Weightlifting, men's 67kg Group A
4am MT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay
6am MT: Men's Basketball, France vs. USA
11:30am MT: NBC Daytime coverage
3:30pm MT: Triathlon, Men's individual event
5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages
7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in women's 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women's 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke
9:25pm MT: Skateboarding, Women's Street Final
Check out this video of Simone Biles landing an incredible vault during practice. If she does it during competition, which starts this weekend, the move will be named after her.