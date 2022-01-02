Top video moments from Winter Olympics, Feb. 4

Before Friday's opening ceremony, American figure skaters wowed viewers and put up top marks in the team competition.

BEIJING, China — Editor's note: Video players with highlights/moments are posted below. The video posted at the top of this page discusses the differences between pairs figure skating and ice dancing.

The Winter Olympics are ramping up in Beijing as athletes get ready for the first full day of competition on Saturday. Some athletes began competing early ahead of the Opening Ceremony, which was Friday morning in the U.S. and Friday night in Beijing.

Beginning the day, Team USA's Nathan Chen won the team event's men's short program figure skating with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program. Watch a clip of his performance, below.

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team figure skating event with the top score in the rhythm dance. See their routine to a melody of Janet Jackson songs in the player below.

The day ended in Beijing with the Opening Ceremony – an official kickoff for the games. Team USA marched into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest,” wearing uniforms designed by American designer Ralph Lauren.

Team USA had two Opening Ceremony firsts with the honor of flag bearer. The Olympians voted for the first curling athlete, John Shuster, and bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor from Georgia. In an Olympic first, Taylor is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and couldn’t walk in the ceremony. She passed the honor to Brittany Bowe, who came in second in the votes.

