Tokyo Olympics livestreams to watch, July 29: With Biles out, a new all-around champ will be crowned.

TOKYO, Japan — The big question heading into Thursday’s competitions was answered on Wednesday, when it was announced that Simone Biles will not defend her gold medal in the Olympic women’s individual all-around. Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete.

The all-around final begins at 4:45am MT and will be livestreamed.

More swimming medals will be awarded, while track and field gets started with qualifying events.

Those events will include two runners who made Idaho their home during their collegiate careers.

Boise State University alumnus Jordin Andrade, representing his father's native country of Cape Verde, is running the 400-meter hurdles on Thursday, with qualifying heats starting at 7:55 p.m.

University of Idaho alumna Liga Velvere of Latvia makes her Olympic debut in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Qualifying heats for that event begin at 6:55 p.m.

The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.



Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11pm Wednesday to 9:59 p.m. MT Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

Thursday Primetime and Prime Plus on KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7