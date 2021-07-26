Tokyo Olympics live streams, July 27: Simone Biles and US women’s teams in action

TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.
After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Simone Biles and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, with three livestreams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.
The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Australia as it tries to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its quest for a seventh straight gold medal as it faces Nigeria while the women’s 3-on-3 team finishes pool play and heads to the quarterfinals. And the U.S. women’s softball team plays for the gold medal.
More swimming gold is up for grabs in several events Tuesday night.
If the weather and surf cooperate, the first-ever men’s and women’s surfing Olympic medals will be awarded. U.S. men’s volleyball and beach volleyball will also be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. You can see livestreams for all events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
11:00am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage
6:00pm MT: NBC Primetime Coverage
10:00pm MT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
10:30pm MT Monday: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. Japan
10:40pm MT Monday: Women’s Basketball, Nigeria vs. USA
11:00pm MT Monday: Women's Kayak (K-1) Semifinal and final
12:00am MT: Cycling, Women's Mountain Bike
12:00am MT: Diving, Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Final
12:15am MT: Shooting, Mixed Team Air Rifle Final
1:30am MT: Rugby, Men's Quarterfinals
2:00am MT: Women's Soccer, USA vs. Australia
4:00am MT: Swimming, Heats in men's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, 800m freestyle and women's 200m butterfly
5:00am MT: Softball, Gold Medal Game
5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and double sculls finals A-B; single sculls semifinals A-B; and eight repechages
6:00pm MT: Rugby, Men's Semifinals
7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in Women's 200m Freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay.
8:05pm MT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs Tunisia