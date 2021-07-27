Tokyo Olympics July 28 livestream schedule: men's gymnastics; US men’s basketball seeks redemption

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The video above -- "What young gymnasts know about the Olympics" -- first aired July 23 on The 208 with Brian Holmes.
After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.
The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.
Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.
You can find the latest Olympic stories, medal count, schedules and more on our Tokyo Olympics page.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.
NBC coverage Wednesday - also airing on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7
11am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage
6pm MT: NBC Primetime Coverage
9:59pm MT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
Individual events streaming live
10:40pm MT (Tuesday): Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran
11pm MT (Tuesday): Cycling, Men's Time Trial
12:00am MT: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
1:30am MT: Rugby, Men's medal matches
3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches
4am MT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
4:15am MT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage
4:30pm MT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F
7pm MT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay