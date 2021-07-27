Tokyo Olympics July 28 livestream schedule: men's gymnastics; US men’s basketball seeks redemption

Plus, five more medals will be awarded in swimming and the top men’s gymnasts compete in the all-around. Here's how to watch them live.

After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.

The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.

Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.

NBC coverage Wednesday - also airing on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7

11am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage

6pm MT: NBC Primetime Coverage