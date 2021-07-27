x
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics July 28 livestream schedule: men's gymnastics; US men’s basketball seeks redemption

Plus, five more medals will be awarded in swimming and the top men’s gymnasts compete in the all-around. Here's how to watch them live.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The video above  -- "What young gymnasts know about the Olympics" -- first aired July 23 on The 208 with Brian Holmes.

After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.

The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning.  And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.

Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.

You can find the latest Olympic stories, medal count, schedules and more on our Tokyo Olympics page. 

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.

NBC coverage Wednesday - also airing on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7

11am MT: NBC Daytime Coverage

6pm MT: NBC Primetime Coverage

9:59pm MT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

Individual events streaming live

10:40pm MT (Tuesday): Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran

11pm MT (Tuesday): Cycling, Men's Time Trial

12:00am MT: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

1:30am MT: Rugby, Men's medal matches

2am MT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

2am MT: Judo, Women's 70kg & Men's 90kg repechages, semifinals, finals

2:30am MT: Equestrian, Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches

4am MT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM

4:15am MT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage

4:15am MT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around - Team USA Tracker

4:15am MT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around - Multi-view Apparatus Feed

4:30pm MT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2

5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F

5:45pm MT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Gold and Bronze medal games

6pm MT: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. Kenya

6pm MT: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1

7pm MT: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals

7pm MT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2

7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay

8pm MT: Men's Beach Volleyball, USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs. Argentina

