Tokyo Olympics August 4 livestreams: Women's sport climbing gets underway, watch US in beach volleyball semifinal

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.
April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.
More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.
Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
Wednesday's NBC coverage (also airing on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7)
11am MT: NBC Daytime
6pm MT: NBC Primetime
9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus
Livestreaming late Tuesday
10pm MT (Tuesday): Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal, Dominican Republic vs. USA
10:40pm MT (Tuesday): Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal, Australia vs. USA
11pm MT (Tuesday): Boxing, Men's light heavyweight gold medal bout, semifinals in women's flyweight, welterweight and men's super heavyweight
11:10pm MT (Tuesday): Water Polo, Men's Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
11:30pm MT (Tuesday): Sailing, Men's and women's 470 medal races
Livestreaming Wednesday
12:00am MT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform prelims
12:30am MT: Cycling, Track - Men's team pursuit finals; women's keirin R1 w/ repechage; and men's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
3:30am MT: Swimming, Men's 10km Open Water
3:30am MT: Track and Field, Session 13
3:30am MT: Track and Field, Decathlon High Jump
4:05am MT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Shot Put
4:50am MT: Weightlifting, Men's +109kg Final
5:15am MT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer Throw Final
6:05am MT: Track and Field, Men's 800m Final
6:55am MT: Track and Field, Men's 200m Final
6pm MT: Skateboarding, Men's Park Final
6pm MT: Track and Field, Session 14
6:40pm MT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump
6:50pm MT: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus
8:05pm MT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put Final
8:20pm MT: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m
8:55pm MT: Track and Field, Men's 110m Hurdles
9:30pm MT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin
9:45pm MT: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault
Also, be sure to tune in to KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 for Tokyo Olympics competitions, updates and interviews in daytime, prime time and late night each day of the games.
Some Olympic moments from Tuesday
Track and field: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.
Women's beach volleyball: Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match vs. Switzerland on Thursday morning in Tokyo (6pm MT Wednesday).