Tokyo Olympics August 4 livestreams: Women's sport climbing gets underway, watch US in beach volleyball semifinal

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.

April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.

More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.

Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

Some Olympic moments from Tuesday

Track and field: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.