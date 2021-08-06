Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong shares Target sports bra superstition

The Boise-based cyclist said she had two clothing-related superstitions during her Olympic career.

BOISE, Idaho — Kristin Armstrong of Boise is known mainly for her accomplishments as a world-class road cyclist -- including gold medals for winning the time trials in three straight Olympics: Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Being a three-time gold medalist in the same event is something few even dare to dream. Actually, other than Armstrong, no other woman has achieved that feat, which raises the question: what does it take?

Miles on the road, hours in the gym, years of preparation, love and support from family and friends, the will to get up every day and just do it?

Absolutely -- but a little luck comes in handy, too. Armstrong, apparently, found some luck in the women's activewear section of Target.

In a Facebook Live video after Thursday's KTVB News at Four, Armstrong talked to KTVB Anchor Kim Fields about a couple of superstitions from her days in competitive cycling.

One had to do with the podium kit, which is the uniform athletes wear in medal ceremonies. Armstrong said she didn't even want to look at it. The other might be the one that helped get her to that podium again and again.

"I always wore the same sports bra," she said.

Fields, clearly intrigued, asked about Armstrong's brand of choice. The answer took a moment.

"It was definitely an off-brand," Armstrong said. "In fact, it was from Target."

She later said the brand was Champion.

Armstrong shared a photo in which the strap around her back was visible through her competition uniform, called a "skin suit."

Armstrong didn't wear the same bra every Olympics. However, she said, "as I kept on winning time trials, I kept reusing that sports bra."

That revelation came toward the end of the video, in which she also modeled her Team USA uniform for the opening ceremony at the 2016 Rio Olympics -- an outfit she said she had never worn in public because she was not at the ceremony.

Watch the full video below to hear Armstrong share more about the outfit expectations and requirements of Olympic athletes.

Armstrong will appear again on Friday's edition of KTVB's News at Four, and co-hosts "Olympic Zone" with Jay Tust for two more days - Friday and Saturday - at 5:30 p.m. on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7.