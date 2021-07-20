The games begin! Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Wednesday, July 21

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple days away, but competition is already underway.
Softball kicked things off Tuesday, and Women’s Soccer joins in on Wednesday, with the U.S. considered the gold medal favorite.
In gymnastics, the men take their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing.
In soccer, the U.S. women seek a measure of revenge against Sweden, which knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and 9:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time Wednesday, which spans Wednesday afternoon and evening and Thursday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
1:30 a.m. MT: Women's Soccer, Great Britain vs. Chile
2 a.m. MT: Women's Soccer, China vs. Brazil
2:30 a.m. MT: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs USA
4:30am MT: Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker
4:30am MT: Women's Soccer, Japan vs. Canada
5 a.m. MT: Women's Soccer, Zambia vs. Netherlands
5:30 a.m. MT: Women's Soccer, Australia vs. New Zealand
2 p.m. MT: Softball, USA vs. Italy (Replay)
6 p.m. MT: Softball, USA vs. Canada
9 p.m. MT: Softball, Mexico vs. Japan
12:00 a.m. MT (Midnight): Softball, Italy vs. Australia