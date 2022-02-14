Canadian ice dancers dazzle with orange jumpsuits

BEIJING, China — It's been one of the brightest looks ice dancing has seen, and Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rocked it Saturday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The pair showed out with orange unitard jumpsuits Saturday morning in their rhythm dance performance as the ice dance competition began the first of two programs this weekend. They'd also earlier won the outfits for the team event.
Gilles and Poirier skated the Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" - not the first time these Olympics that Sir Elton has made a cameo. Nathan Chen earlier this week won the men's individual gold skating to "Rocketman."
Gilles and Poirier registered a score of 83.52, good for sixth in the rhythm program and enough to qualify them for the free program on Sunday night.
Fans of the Canadian pair were elated to see them in the bright orange.
They said afterward they "just had a ball" with their program.
Poirier came out as gay last year, and the rainbow feathers incorporated into their costumes are an apparent homage to the LGBTQ+ community.
Johnny Weir, the former American champion skater and now an announcer for NBC, who is also gay, said it was inspiring to see Poirier proudly skating in the unapologetically loud jumpsuit.