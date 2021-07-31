Olympics live streams, Aug. 1: Men’s 100-meter final, individual gymnastics events

TOKYO, Japan — The title of fastest man in the world highlights Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Olympics.
The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men's long jump, women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals with the women's vault and uneven bars plus the men's floor and pommel horse.
Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
6:30am MT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
10:45am MT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
5:00pm MT: NBC Primetime
9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus
10:00pm MT Saturday: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 3
11:00pm MT Saturday: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 4
12:00am MT: Diving, women's 3-meter Springboard final
2:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 5
3:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 6
3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Foil medal matches
4:00am MT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
4:00am MT: Track and Field, Session 7
4:10am MT: Track and Field, Men's High Jump final
4:50am MT: Weightlifting, Women's 76kg Group A
5:20am MT: Track and Field, Women's Triple Jump final
6:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 7
6:45am MT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
6:50am MT: Track and Field, Men's 100-meter final
7:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 8
6:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 9
6:00pm MT: Track and Field, Session 8
6:00pm MT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer qualifying
7:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 10
7:20pm MT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump final
8:05pm MT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Italy
8:30pm MT: Men's Water Polo, Greece vs. USA
9:00pm MT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD